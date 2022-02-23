National Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 30.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. SL Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 22,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 9,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 79,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,192 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $211,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.64.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $46.52 on Wednesday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $41.45 and a twelve month high of $53.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $1.0375 dividend. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of the common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

