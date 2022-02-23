National Bankshares Lowers Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) to Hold

National Bankshares cut shares of Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. National Bankshares currently has $10.25 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Dundee Securities lowered shares of Dundee Precious Metals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$10.25 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dundee Precious Metals has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.63.

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average of $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.60. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $5.38 and a 1 year high of $7.85.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 2.05%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.62%.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals, Inc is an international gold mining company, which engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, and processing of metals. It operates through the following segments: Chelopech, Ada Tepe, Tsumeb, and Corporate and Other. The Chelopech segment covers gold production.

