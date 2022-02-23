National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Sold by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Red Spruce Capital LLC cut its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 17.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 921,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,802,000 after buying an additional 136,429 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,148,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,787,000 after purchasing an additional 45,333 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock remained flat at $$42.40 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,177. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.35 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33. The company has a current ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.63.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.98% and a return on equity of 6.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.22%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.56.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

