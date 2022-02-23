Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NGVC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on March 16th

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a payout ratio of 41.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE NGVC opened at $17.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $398.08 million, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.26. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $18.93.

In other news, CFO Todd Dissinger sold 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $219,669.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVC. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 61,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 175.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 46,663 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 13,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. Its products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household, and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

