Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.750-$0.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:NGVC traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,318. The company has a market capitalization of $393.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.00. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is 43.96%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

In other news, CFO Todd Dissinger sold 13,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $219,669.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 96.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. Its products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household, and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

