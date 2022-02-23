Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NTZ opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. Natuzzi has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $23.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day moving average of $15.34. The stock has a market cap of $113.00 million, a PE ratio of -44.78 and a beta of 1.68.
Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $120.03 million for the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 0.39%.
Natuzzi Company Profile
Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The company categorized into the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.
