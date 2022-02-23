Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NTZ opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. Natuzzi has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $23.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day moving average of $15.34. The stock has a market cap of $113.00 million, a PE ratio of -44.78 and a beta of 1.68.

Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $120.03 million for the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 0.39%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Natuzzi by 1.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Natuzzi by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Natuzzi in the second quarter worth $96,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Natuzzi in the third quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Natuzzi by 106.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The company categorized into the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.

