NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NatWest Group (LON:NWG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 300 ($4.08) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.54) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 290 ($3.94) to GBX 300 ($4.08) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NatWest Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 307.50 ($4.18).

NatWest Group stock opened at GBX 238.80 ($3.25) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £26.88 billion and a PE ratio of 11.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 238.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 224.72. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of GBX 180.36 ($2.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 258.10 ($3.51).

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

