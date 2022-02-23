NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Given New GBX 300 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 310 ($4.22) to GBX 300 ($4.08) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group raised NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NatWest Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.16.

Shares of NWG opened at $6.52 on Monday. NatWest Group has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $6.99. The firm has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in NatWest Group by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in NatWest Group by 17.4% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

