NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) EVP Adrian Button Sells 21,712 Shares

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $916,463.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NCR stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,110,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,490. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.85 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.02. NCR Co. has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.09.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NCR by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,290,097 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $453,862,000 after purchasing an additional 658,058 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,631,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NCR by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,243,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $241,988,000 after purchasing an additional 764,122 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of NCR by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 5,423,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $218,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,255 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NCR by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,517,864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $181,618,000 after purchasing an additional 115,857 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

