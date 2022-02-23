NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) EVP Adrian Button Sells 21,712 Shares

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $916,463.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NCR stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,110,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,490. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.85 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.02. NCR Co. has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.09.
NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.
NCR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.29.
NCR Company Profile (Get Rating)
NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.
