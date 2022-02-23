Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of CRDO stock opened at $15.62 on Tuesday. Credo Technology Group has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $16.39.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is a provider of high-performance serial connectivity solutions for the hyperscale datacenter, 5G carrier, enterprise networking, artificial intelligence and high-performance computing markets. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

