Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD)’s stock price traded down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.02 and last traded at $4.03. 9,123 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 24,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.
The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $93.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of -0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.36.
Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01).
About Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD)
Nemaura Medical, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of medical device research. It manufactures and commercializes glucose monitoring system, named sugarBEAT. The sugarBEAT consists of a disposable adhesive skin-patch connected to a rechargeable wireless transmitter that displays glucose readings at regular five minute intervals with the use of a mobile app.
