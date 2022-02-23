Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) Trading Up 0.1%

Neo Lithium Corp. (CVE:NLC) shares were up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$6.50 and last traded at C$6.50. Approximately 88,215 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 361,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.49.

Separately, downgraded shares of Neo Lithium from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.20 and a current ratio of 20.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.71. The stock has a market cap of C$958.79 million and a P/E ratio of 43.89.

Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 26th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Neo Lithium Corp. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Neo Lithium Company Profile (CVE:NLC)

Neo Lithium Corp., a lithium brine exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Tres Quebradas (3Q) project covering an area of approximately 35,000 hectares, including a salar complex of approximately 16,000 hectares located in Catamarca Province, Argentina.

