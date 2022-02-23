NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $125.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.77 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. NeoGenomics updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.650-$-0.530 EPS.

Shares of NeoGenomics stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.02. 31,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,670. NeoGenomics has a 1 year low of $18.61 and a 1 year high of $55.97. The company has a current ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.22 and a 200-day moving average of $37.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.22 and a beta of 0.63.

In other NeoGenomics news, insider Douglas Matthew Brown sold 33,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $1,228,357.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Mallon bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.63 per share, for a total transaction of $520,710.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at $949,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,502,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 52,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 100,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NEO. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.89.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

