Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $87.53 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) will post $87.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Nerdwallet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $88.20 million and the lowest is $86.66 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Nerdwallet will report full-year sales of $367.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $366.76 million to $368.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $472.89 million, with estimates ranging from $470.40 million to $474.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nerdwallet.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NRDS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.14.

Shares of Nerdwallet stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.54. 9,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,868. Nerdwallet has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $34.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.26.

In other Nerdwallet news, CMO Kelly Gillease sold 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $38,695.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in Nerdwallet in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Nerdwallet in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Nerdwallet in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Nerdwallet in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nerdwallet in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,622,000.

NerdWallet Inc provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc is based in NEW YORK.

