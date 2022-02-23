NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Sold by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC decreased its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,743 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTES. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in NetEase by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. 30.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetEase alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTES. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. CLSA dropped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $91.37 on Wednesday. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.97 and a 1 year high of $120.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.42.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.