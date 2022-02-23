Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 2,725 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBRA. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 25.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,381,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476,213 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 600.7% during the second quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,747,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,125 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 236.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,083,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,575 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter valued at $9,004,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 99.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,063,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,002,000 after acquiring an additional 530,913 shares during the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $1,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on SBRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.22.

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $19.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.46. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.05 and a beta of 1.44.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.46). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is -545.45%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

