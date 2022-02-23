Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 573 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,743 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALLE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 1,720.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 174.4% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALLE opened at $113.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.86. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $106.85 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.03.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $709.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.46 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 59.62%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

ALLE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $146.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.80.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

