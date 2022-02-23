Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,488,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,843,000 after acquiring an additional 422,843 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 865.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,257,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713,408 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 862.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,626,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145,482 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,695,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,874,000 after buying an additional 87,368 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,648,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,715,000 after buying an additional 139,197 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BNL opened at $21.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 1.17. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.11.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.16). Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 23.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

