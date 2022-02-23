Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 98.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,441 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 5,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SAM shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Boston Beer from $475.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Cowen upgraded Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Boston Beer from $499.00 to $424.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $719.53.

Boston Beer stock opened at $382.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.51 and a beta of 0.72. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $377.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,349.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $463.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $504.32.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($4.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($7.49). The firm had revenue of $348.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.52 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS.

In other news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $421,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $421,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,685 shares of company stock worth $3,917,380. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

