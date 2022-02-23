Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases Shares of 18,228 ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 18,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,008,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,984,000 after purchasing an additional 394,265 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 466.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 174,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 143,374 shares in the last quarter.
TBT opened at $19.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.69. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60.
ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (TBT)
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT).
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.