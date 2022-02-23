Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases Shares of 18,228 ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 18,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,008,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,984,000 after purchasing an additional 394,265 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 466.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 174,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 143,374 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

TBT opened at $19.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.69. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.