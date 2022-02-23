Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 150 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XHB. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 218.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,716,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,152 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 63.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,449,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,143,000 after purchasing an additional 562,725 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,158,000. Natixis bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,164,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 84.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 590,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,244,000 after acquiring an additional 270,140 shares during the period.

Shares of XHB opened at $68.04 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12-month low of $59.44 and a 12-month high of $86.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.33.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

