New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Receives $42.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NJR shares. Mizuho lowered New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th.

In other New Jersey Resources news, Director James H. Degraffenreidt, Jr. bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.04 per share, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,629,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,954,000 after acquiring an additional 93,033 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 433,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,788,000 after buying an additional 91,993 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 224,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,208,000 after buying an additional 6,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $40.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.60. New Jersey Resources has a one year low of $34.41 and a one year high of $44.41.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $675.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is presently 118.85%.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.

