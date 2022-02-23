New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Receives $5.17 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NYMT. Jonestrading reduced their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NYMT. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 432.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $3.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average of $4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.85. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $4.93. The company has a current ratio of 18.94, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

