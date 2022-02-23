New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Jonestrading lowered their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $4.50. Jonestrading currently has a buy rating on the stock. New York Mortgage Trust traded as low as $3.42 and last traded at $3.45, with a volume of 317549 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

NYMT has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered New York Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.95.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYMT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 514,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 45,640 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 61,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $2,670,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,971,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,281,000 after purchasing an additional 499,517 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 432.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,843 shares during the period. 54.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 18.94 and a quick ratio of 18.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average of $4.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:NYMT)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.