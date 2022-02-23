Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 36.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,537 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,682,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,211,000 after purchasing an additional 80,504 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Newmark Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,457,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Newmark Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 525,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,317,000 after buying an additional 25,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 8,443.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 257,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 254,812 shares during the period. 51.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

In other news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick acquired 50,000 shares of Newmark Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.53 per share, with a total value of $826,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick bought 227,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $3,940,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

NMRK stock opened at $18.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.77. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.57.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $984.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.23 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 23.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is 1.38%.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

