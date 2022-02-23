Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th.

Newmont has raised its dividend payment by 292.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Newmont has a payout ratio of 79.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Newmont to earn $3.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.5%.

Shares of NEM opened at $67.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Newmont has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $75.31. The stock has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.27.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total value of $251,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $386,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,783,585 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth about $4,341,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Newmont by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,501,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,134,000 after purchasing an additional 56,292 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,336,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,925,000 after purchasing an additional 32,361 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its stake in Newmont by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 50,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 21,659 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank cut Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. CIBC cut Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. boosted their price target on Newmont to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

