Newmont (NGT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Newmont (TSE:NGT) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.95 per share for the quarter.

NGT opened at C$85.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.81, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$68.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$78.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$74.02. Newmont has a 52-week low of C$66.25 and a 52-week high of C$90.94.

Separately, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$78.56.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

