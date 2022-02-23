Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Announces Earnings Results

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST traded down $4.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.20. 7,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,286. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68. Nexstar Media Group has a one year low of $129.90 and a one year high of $185.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.31%.

In other news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 15,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,591,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 248,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total value of $42,330,512.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 247,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,297,000 after buying an additional 15,992 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 16,109 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXST has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark upped their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

