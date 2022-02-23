Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.32 EPS

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.97 EPS.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock traded down $3.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.05. 4,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,286. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.05. Nexstar Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $129.90 and a fifty-two week high of $185.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

In related news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 248,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total value of $42,330,512.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 15,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,591,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXST. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,028,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after buying an additional 16,109 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 247,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,297,000 after buying an additional 15,992 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1,001.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 12,078 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

