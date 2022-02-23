NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Amundi acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $275,150,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 122.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,041,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $396,978,000 after buying an additional 2,779,586 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 18.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,252,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,119,135,000 after buying an additional 2,177,066 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 30.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,201,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $644,019,000 after buying an additional 1,930,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 46.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,903,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,023,000 after buying an additional 1,562,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.57.

In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 22,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,664.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO James L. Robo acquired 64,691 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 and have sold 96,903 shares valued at $8,470,538. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $73.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,548,849. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The company has a market capitalization of $143.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.08%.

NextEra Energy Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.