NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. NextGen Healthcare reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NextGen Healthcare.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $149.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.32 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NXGN. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextGen Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 2,521 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $48,176.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David William Sides bought 6,500 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.62 per share, for a total transaction of $101,530.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 14,500 shares of company stock worth $227,570. 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 214.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextGen Healthcare stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $19.01. 433,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,331. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 1,880.88, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.28. NextGen Healthcare has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $20.28.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextGen Healthcare (NXGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.