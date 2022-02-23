NEXT’s (NXT) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

NEXT (LON:NXT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 9,600 ($130.56) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.89% from the stock’s previous close.

NXT has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,350 ($127.16) target price on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 7,800 ($106.08) target price on shares of NEXT in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,350 ($127.16) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,781.25 ($119.42).

NEXT stock opened at GBX 6,912 ($94.00) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.43. NEXT has a 1-year low of GBX 6,722 ($91.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,484 ($115.38). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7,561.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7,858.07. The company has a market cap of £9.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.20.

In other news, insider Soumen Das acquired 1,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 7,755 ($105.47) per share, for a total transaction of £99,961.95 ($135,947.16). Also, insider Amanda James purchased 108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,825 ($52.02) per share, for a total transaction of £4,131 ($5,618.12).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

