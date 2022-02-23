NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Receives $27.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.50.
A number of research firms have weighed in on NFYEF. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities began coverage on shares of NFI Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of NFI Group in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.
NFYEF traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649. NFI Group has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $25.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.50.
About NFI Group
NFI Group, Inc engages in the manufacture of zero-emission buses and coaches. The offers a suite of mass transportation solutions under the following brands: New Flyer, Alexander Dennis Limited, Plaxton, MCI, ARBOC, and NFI Parts. It operates through the Manufacturing, and Aftermarket segments. The Manufacturing segment involves in the production, service, and support of new transit buses, coaches, medium-duty, and cutaway buses.
