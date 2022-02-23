Nikola (NKLA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Nikola to post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:NKLA opened at $7.39 on Wednesday. Nikola has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.21.

Get Nikola alerts:

In other Nikola news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 10,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $93,200.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 1,709,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $17,473,031.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,770,323 shares of company stock worth $18,066,459 over the last ninety days. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKLA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Nikola by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 118,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nikola by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 98,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Nikola by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 259,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 8,408 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Nikola by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 10,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nikola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Nikola from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush increased their target price on Nikola from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Nikola from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nikola presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

About Nikola

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.