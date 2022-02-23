Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.20-2.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.31. The company issued revenue guidance of +6-10% yr/yr to $624.3-647.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $647.07 million.Nordson also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.824-$9.133 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $281.75.

NDSN traded down $2.13 on Tuesday, hitting $227.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,403. Nordson has a 12 month low of $185.30 and a 12 month high of $272.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.94.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.16. Nordson had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The business had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nordson will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.36%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,222,000 after purchasing an additional 32,908 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,128,000 after purchasing an additional 15,444 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,349,000 after purchasing an additional 12,049 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 162.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 9,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 184,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

