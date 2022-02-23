Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.21 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 19.24%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share.

Nordson stock traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $227.38. The stock had a trading volume of 369,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95. Nordson has a 1-year low of $185.30 and a 1-year high of $272.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $239.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Nordson by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Nordson by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at $337,000. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NDSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.75.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

