North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.710-$2.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.840. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities raised shares of North American Construction Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of North American Construction Group stock opened at $14.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.74 million, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.85. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $17.79.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in North American Construction Group by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 33,621 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in North American Construction Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

