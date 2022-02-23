Northern Bear (LON:NTBR) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $60.44

Northern Bear PLC (LON:NTBR)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 60.44 ($0.82) and traded as low as GBX 58.75 ($0.80). Northern Bear shares last traded at GBX 60.50 ($0.82), with a volume of 12,667 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 60.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 55.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.29 million and a P/E ratio of 6.24.

Northern Bear PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides building and support services to local authorities, housing associations, NHS trusts, universities, construction companies, and national house builders in Northern England. It operates through three segments: Roofing Activities, Materials Handling Activities, and Building Services Activities.

