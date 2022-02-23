Northern Bear (LON:NTBR) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $60.44

Northern Bear PLC (LON:NTBR)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 60.44 ($0.82) and traded as low as GBX 58.75 ($0.80). Northern Bear shares last traded at GBX 60.50 ($0.82), with a volume of 12,667 shares changing hands.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 60.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 55.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.29 million and a P/E ratio of 6.24.
Northern Bear Company Profile (LON:NTBR)
Recommended Stories
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Bear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Bear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.