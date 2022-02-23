Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) VP Sheila C. Cheston Sells 1,660 Shares

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total transaction of $659,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NOC opened at $390.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $291.60 and a 1-year high of $408.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $373.77.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 14.40%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Northrop Grumman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $399.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $412.18.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,809,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,028,000 after purchasing an additional 23,939 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 342,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.