NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) PT Lowered to $66.00

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) had its price objective trimmed by Siebert Williams Shank from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NWE. Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered NorthWestern from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays lowered NorthWestern from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.43.

NorthWestern stock opened at $59.47 on Tuesday. NorthWestern has a twelve month low of $53.66 and a twelve month high of $70.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.49.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.02). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 14.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NorthWestern will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.03%.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $172,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in NorthWestern during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 28.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in NorthWestern during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 27.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 133.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

