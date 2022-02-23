Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWFL opened at $28.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Norwood Financial has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.41 and a 200-day moving average of $26.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.52.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.52 million for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 12.49%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Norwood Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.96%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 223.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Norwood Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Norwood Financial during the third quarter valued at about $179,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. 11.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.

