Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Bought by Wealth Quarterback LLC

Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 47.1% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Liberum Capital downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DNB Markets cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.50.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.91. The stock had a trading volume of 11,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,557. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.33. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $66.59 and a fifty-two week high of $117.35. The firm has a market cap of $232.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $4.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.