NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Receives $153.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $153.38.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVCR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $77.79 on Friday. NovoCure has a 52-week low of $59.57 and a 52-week high of $232.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of -288.11 and a beta of 0.89.

In related news, CEO Asaf Danziger bought 4,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $102.44 per share, for a total transaction of $509,536.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVCR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 20.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in NovoCure in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 10.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 101.6% in the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 71,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 49.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.