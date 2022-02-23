NSTS Bancorp Inc’s (NASDAQ:NSTS) Quiet Period Set To Expire on February 28th

NSTS Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:NSTS) quiet period will expire on Monday, February 28th. NSTS Bancorp had issued 5,290,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 19th. The total size of the offering was $52,900,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During NSTS Bancorp’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NSTS stock opened at $12.49 on Wednesday. NSTS Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90.

Get NSTS Bancorp alerts:

About NSTS Bancorp

NSTS Bancorp Inc is a holding company for North Shore Trust and Savings. The company offers checking, money market, savings, and time deposit accounts and one- to four-family residential mortgage, multi-family and commercial real estate, construction, home equity and consumer loans. NSTS Bancorp Inc is based in Waukegan, Illinois.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NSTS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NSTS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.