Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,952,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,484,000 after buying an additional 3,041,113 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 329.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 1,304,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,856,000 after buying an additional 1,001,264 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,285,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,020,000 after buying an additional 753,364 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 840,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,472,000 after buying an additional 579,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,583,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,906,000 after buying an additional 569,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NTR opened at $75.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.52. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $78.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.22. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 46.46%.

NTR has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.75.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

