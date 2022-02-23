Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Given New $17.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) had its target price reduced by SVB Leerink from $41.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on OSH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen cut shares of Oak Street Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.71.

Shares of Oak Street Health stock opened at $15.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. Oak Street Health has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $65.22. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, COO Brian Clem sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $246,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $25,223.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,354,756. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSH. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 2nd quarter worth $1,052,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 14.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,018,000 after buying an additional 36,973 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 29.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 352,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,660,000 after buying an additional 80,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the second quarter worth $13,664,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

