Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocugen Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies which address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of OCU400, OCU300, OCU100 and OCU200 which are in clinical stage. Ocugen Inc., formerly known as Histogenics Cp, is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OCGN. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Roth Capital reissued a hold rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.17.

NASDAQ OCGN opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. Ocugen has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $17.65. The company has a quick ratio of 18.21, a current ratio of 18.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.54.

In other Ocugen news, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $30,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $600,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ocugen by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,017,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700,103 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ocugen by 28.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,387,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,412,000 after buying an additional 2,283,004 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ocugen by 5.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,356,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,101,000 after buying an additional 173,982 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ocugen by 562.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,321,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,115,000 after buying an additional 2,820,832 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the second quarter valued at about $19,599,000. Institutional investors own 27.65% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

