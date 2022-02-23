Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $320.00 to $215.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Okta traded as low as $163.42 and last traded at $168.93, with a volume of 3692532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.67.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OKTA. Piper Sandler upgraded Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Okta in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Okta in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Okta from $293.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.65.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $1,033,406.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $718,377.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,186 shares of company stock valued at $6,369,103. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 334.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,284,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298,332 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,239,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,901 shares during the period. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth $614,155,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 2,405.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,687,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,882 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter worth $228,650,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $200.80 and a 200 day moving average of $229.35. The company has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of -36.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. The company had revenue of $350.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

