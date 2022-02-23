Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Upgraded at JMP Securities

JMP Securities upgraded shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $260.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Okta from $302.00 to $273.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Okta from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $272.65.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $168.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Okta has a 52 week low of $163.42 and a 52 week high of $287.44.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $350.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.33 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Okta will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 991 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $212,955.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total transaction of $4,043,348.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,186 shares of company stock valued at $6,369,103. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Okta during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Okta by 129.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

