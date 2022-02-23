Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Shares Gap Up to $16.93

Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.93, but opened at $18.30. Olaplex shares last traded at $17.51, with a volume of 17,603 shares trading hands.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Olaplex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.92.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.95.
Olaplex Company Profile (NASDAQ:OLPX)
Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Olaplex (OLPX)
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.